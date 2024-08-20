The Ministry of Defense reported the goals of the troop groups “Belgorod”, “Kursk” and “Bryansk”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the tasks of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk troop groups located in the regions bordering Ukraine.

This issue was raised at a meeting of the Coordination Council on military security issues in border areas, headed by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. Telegram-channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” reminded that the aforementioned troop groups were created long ago to protect the state border. The Ukrainian side is also aware of their existence, as their names are regularly mentioned in reviews by Kyiv analysts.

Belousov defined the areas of responsibility of the members of the Coordination Council. He instructed the representative of the General Staff and the commanders of the border groups to protect the territories and civilians from drones and other attack weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Troops in border regions receive additional weapons

Deputy Head of the National Defense Control Center, Lieutenant General Yuri Korsachev statedthat the questions received from the operational headquarters of the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions have already begun to be resolved. In particular, according to him, the regions will receive additional weapons and devices in the shortest possible time.

All incoming problematic issues are promptly communicated to the responsible central military command bodies, and their implementation is subject to round-the-clock support and coordination. Yuri KorsachevDeputy Head of the National Defense Control Center

According to him, a batch of previously requested quadcopters, gasoline generators, quad bikes, night vision devices and thermal imagers has already been sent to the Belgorod Region. The Kursk Region will soon receive the required number of quadcopters, anti-drone guns and drone detectors. In addition, additional electronic warfare systems (EW), several small power plants, quad bikes and thermal insulation capes will be sent to the region.

Korsachev added that all necessary military equipment and weapons will be delivered to the Bryansk region on August 21. He noted that at the moment, coordination of loading and movement of transport with equipment to each of the regions is underway.

Yunus-Bek Yevkurov became deputy head of the border security council

During the meeting, Andrei Belousov appointed the deputy head of the Coordination Council for Military Security of Border Territories, which includes the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. He is Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Yevkurov is currently in the Kursk region.

In addition, Belousov selected those responsible for each individual task of the council. Thus, issues of logistics, transport and assistance to the authorities will be handled by Deputy Minister of Defense Andrei Bulyga. Another deputy of Belousov, Aleksei Krivoruchko, will be responsible for military-technical support, and the tasks of engineering arrangement and construction were assigned to his third deputy, Pavel Fradkov.

The head of the Ministry of Defense’s Office, Oleg Savelyev, was appointed responsible for interdepartmental cooperation and coordination, and issues of medical support were entrusted to the head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Dmitry Trishkin.

