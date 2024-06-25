RIA Novosti: Uchkuevka beach is closed after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a cordon has been set up

Uchkuevka beach in Sevastopol, which on Sunday, June 23, came under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), is still closed. A correspondent described the situation on the beach RIA News

According to him, a cordon has been set up at the entrance to the beach. Nearby there is a spontaneous memorial, where people continue to bring flowers and toys in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack.

Earlier it was reported that 50 victims, including 12 children, remained in Sevastopol hospitals after the attack. In turn, 12 children and 10 adults were sent to Moscow for treatment. Four children are in serious condition – they have mine-explosive wounds.

On June 23, Ukraine fired five American ATACMS missiles at Sevastopol. One of the rockets exploded over Uchkuevka beach, where many people were relaxing. According to the latest data, 153 people were injured. Four people became victims of the attack, two of whom were children. The city declared a state of emergency due to the incident.