January is a month of player departures and arrivals. He Sevilla FC It works in this winter market to strengthen itself, but also to continue releasing discards that were left in the pipeline this summer. During the last transfer window, Víctor Orta executed a total of twelve exits of the Seville club. Reducing the surplus of players and reducing spending on salaries were the priority of sports planning. Some players received the letter of freedom, while with others they chose to flee forward through the transfer formula.

In the latter case there are Federico Gattoni, Adnan Januzaj, Joan Jordán and Rafa Mir. The situation of these footballers at this point in the season is disparate. In the case of the Argentine center back, who left for River this past summer, his situation may change in this same winter market. And the Buenos Aires club intends to terminate the defender’s loan, which does not count for its coach Marcelo Gallardo. However, there is another Argentine team that would be willing to keep the player until June: Students of the Silver. Sevilla would have no problems breaking the loan, as long as the player ends up with another team.

For its part, the situation of Rafa Mir at Valencia is very delicate. The Murcian arrived at the express request of Rubén Baraja. The dismissal of the technician, together with the hiring of Sadiqthey make it very difficult for the forward to stay there. Furthermore, it is worth remembering that the footballer was involved in a shocking episode in his first weeks in Valencia. The player is awaiting trial for sexual abuse. Valencia has considered breaking the loan, but cannot do so without Sevilla’s approval. Something that is not going to happen.

Coudet ‘helps’ Jordán

A very different situation exists Joan Jordán at Deportivo Alavés. The negotiations dragged on over time, but finally the Catalan player changed his scene this summer after some difficult years at Sevilla. The midfielder is a regular in the eleven and even has two goals in his locker. With Luis Garcia Plaza It was difficult for him to find a place for himself, but that situation has changed radically with the arrival of Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet to the babazorro bench and he enjoys regularity.









Finally, Adnan Januzaj He left this summer for Las Palmas to start over. It seemed that it was being an encouraging course for the Belgian, who lost seven kilos during the first weeks of the season and began to enjoy minutes in Las Palmas. He went from less to more and chained five games in which he performed at a good level, giving two assists on goals, although he has not yet made his debut as a scorer this season in an official match. Nevertheless, Januzaj was injured at the end of October and has stopped its growth in its tracks. He has missed six games, during which time Las Palmas changed coaches. His first minutes after this injury were with Diego Martínez, 45 minutes that he played in the last Canarian victory of the year against Espanyol.