🔜 THE TOP CANDIDATE

👤 Martín Demichelis, DT of Bayern Munich II, is the man most likely to replace Marcelo Gallardo.

🔎 The former central marker has a contract with the German club until December 31 and his wish is to lead River. pic.twitter.com/dq30UTm5bV

– The Greatest x AM1050 (@TheGreatest1050) October 18, 2022