After eight years of success, River will have the challenge of replacing Marcelo Gallardo and the leadership together with Enzo Francescoli are working to find the ideal coach for the Millionaire.
We review the case of Hernán Crespo, Ricardo Gareca and Martín Demichelis, the top candidates to stay in office.
Martín Demichelis is one of the main candidates. He is waiting for River to decide to hire him, since his will is to accept the proposal. His contract at Bayern Munich expires in December and that would not be a problem. Javier Gandolfi, current coach of Talleres, would join his coaching staff.
Hernán Crespo is another of the leadership’s favorites and has the advantage of having more experience. He has a two million dollar release clause from Qatar’s Al-Duhail. He has stated in the past that he would like to manage River.
Ricardo Gareca would be Enzo Francescoli’s favorite coach, who has already been successful with Gallardo. He has plenty of experience and comes from doing an excellent job in charge of the Peru team. He is free and in Argentina he is also wanted by Independiente.
