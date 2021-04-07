The international uproar around the presence of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border, in the immediate proximity of the rebel territories of Donetsk and Lugansk (Donbass) and the announcement by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, that the Russian Army will be found there to carry out tactical maneuvers for several weeks has caused a stampede of investors, a decline in stock indices and a sharp fall in the price of the ruble, the national currency, against the euro and the US dollar.

Experts speak of a “perfect storm” similar to that unleashed in 2014 when the decision of the Federation Council (Upper House of the Russian Parliament) gave President Vladimir Putin the green light to send troops to the neighboring country. Then panic seized the markets, a situation that is very reminiscent of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military command reported the deaths of two more soldiers, just the day after two more were also killed by shots fired by the Donetsk separatist forces on the “line of separation”. Kiev has branded the incident a “new violation of the ceasefire”. One of the soldiers was killed in an attack with mortar shells near the town of Nevelske and the other when a mine exploded not far from the town of Stepne.

Speaking to Echo Moscow radio, the Russian economist, Igor Nikolayev, argues that “the influence of geopolitical factors is so great that even the rise in oil prices – also raised by the din of war – is not helping the ruble. ». Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, however, does not consider that what may happen in Donbass will affect the Russian economy. In his words, “the Government and the Central Bank keep the situation stable and under control.”

But the political scientist Valeri Solovéi estimates, also before the microphones of the Moscow station, that “a large-scale conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the near future is perfectly possible.” In his opinion, “the Russian authorities are seriously inclined towards such a scenario.”

In a recent article, the former Donetsk Defense Minister Igor Guirkin (Strelkov) assures that “the Ukrainian troops concentrated next to Donbass outnumber the strength of the DNR and LNR forces”, abbreviations for Donetsk People’s Republic and Republic People of Lugansk, and urges to send volunteers to their aid and to Russia to intervene militarily. Guirkin believes that people in Donbass “are fed up with a situation that is neither war nor peace” and stresses that the current “status quo” does not satisfy Ukraine, let alone Russia.

Military pressure



The former military leader of the Donetsk separatist rebels believes that “this will only be solved with the use of force and it will have to be done sooner or later.” Guirkin regrets that Putin was not more decisive in 2014 when it came to invading Ukraine and recognizing Donbass as a state, as was done in 2008 with the Georgian provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. If it had, he says, “now we would not have the current problem.”

Other experts doubt that Russia is going to venture a wide-ranging intervention in Ukraine, but is going to exert sufficient military pressure, through the use of high-precision artillery and air force, to force it to accept Russian “peacekeepers” in Donbass. Such a possibility would condemn Kiev to forget about regaining control over its eastern end, practically forever, and to resign itself to having a “black hole” there.

Analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT) claim that the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine had not reached the current magnitude since 2015, according to the Insider publication. In the CIT’s opinion, such force “far exceeds what is intended to be presented as simple local maneuvers.”

Denis Pushilin, the separatist leader of Donetsk, told the Russian government journalist Vladimir Soloviov on Saturday that “the number of volunteers willing to fight in Donbass has increased in recent days, including some among the deputies of the Duma” (Lower House of the Russian Parliament). Speaking to the newspaper Niezavísimaya Gazeta, the military expert, Nikolai Shulguin, admitted that, although Pushilin’s statements “contain propaganda elements”, in reality “there are many Russians from different areas of Russia, and not only, who intend to help Donbass with arms ». Various reports ensure that volunteers are being recruited in Crimea and in various regions throughout Russia.