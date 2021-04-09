On October 31, 2020, the court ruling that agreed with Miguel Bosé in front of his ex-partner Nacho Palau was known. The judge in charge of the case dismissed the main objective of the lawsuit, the filiation of the four children they had through surrogacy. The lawsuit, filed by the one who has been the singer’s partner for 26 years, was against the law and the judge denied the main objective pursued by the law, that Diego and Tadeo, biological children of Bosé, and Ivo and Telmo, biological children of Palau, were declared brothers and children of both parents. The result did not surprise either Palau or his lawyer who knew in advance the difficulties involved in his application despite the fact that his entire claim was based on the fact that it was proven that both parents had shared the purpose of “having children to found a single family in which the children would be brothers and both would be parents ”.

That trial showed the distance between Bosé and Palau, who did not exchange a word, but it also marked a time of calm after almost two troubled years in which both, willingly or not, had been the subject of media scrutiny first for their separation – when not the existence of their long relationship was known, officially at least, and later by the judicial procedure that confronts them and that continues to be the object of hope for families, other than the standard ones, who are in a similar situation.

Now the tranquility of both can be blown up again, after announcing the interview that Miguel Bosé has granted to Jordi Évole and that he will broadcast his first installment next Sunday. At the moment, although the relationship between the two is cold, the ex-partner maintains regular contact for the good of their children and since last March 25 Ivo and Telmo are in Mexico, where the next day was the celebration of Diego and Tadeo’s birthday. , the two oldest. The children traveled, first from Chelva, Valencia, where they live with Palau, and then from Madrid by plane accompanied by red jackets that took care of them during the flight, since their father had to continue with his work in the sausage factory. in which he has been employed since the beginning of last fall.

Sources close to Palau say that the four children really wanted to see each other and that they will be together until the middle of this month, when Ivo and Telmo, who will be 10 years old, like their older brothers, on October 27, return to Chelva to continue with the school year in the public school of the Valencian town. The children were very excited about the trip and the stay in Mexico with Papa Miguel, which is what they call the singer, is being as fun as they expected.

The same family sources assure that Papa Nacho is much calmer than at the beginning of his breakup, that he leads a quiet life focused on his work and on the few outings with friends in the town where he lives with his children and his mother, and that he hopes to find the emotional and economic moment to regain his old love for sculpture. None of these things separate him from his desire to make the filiation of the four children of the couple become a fact, and he is encouraged in his efforts by the number of messages he has received that invite him to continue until the end of the session. process to create jurisprudence that helps other families. He is clear that he will go to the end and that the judicial process will be long, but he does not intend to stop fighting or breaking the discretion and respect that he has shown so far for his ex-partner. Perhaps what saddens him the most is that the distance between the four children begins to show itself and that when he telematically talks with Diego and Tadeo while they are in Mexico, it is inevitable that the relationship is not as close as he would like.

Those who know them affirm that this situation changes radically when Diego and Tadeo spend seasons in Chelva and the complicity is the same between papa Nacho and the two children who now live in Mexico with Miguel Bosé. But he notices that things happen to him in his current life that he has to intuit, a situation that cost him a lot at the beginning and that he now copes with with a little more integrity.

The return of Miguel Bosé to social networks and television, through an interview that is announced intimate and juicy, can turn everything upside down again. Nacho Palau rejected Telecinco’s offer to participate in the edition of Survivors which is about to begin and in which Palito Bosé, Lucia’s daughter and the singer’s niece, participates. Although his mother did agree to go to a Save Me Deluxe and thus clean up the precarious family economy a bit, Palau prefers that the cameras are as far away as possible from his life. The revelations that Miguel Bosé makes may put him in front of them again in one way or another.