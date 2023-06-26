The Mexican players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent are living a moment with chiaroscuro.
On the one hand, there are some national footballers who are going through a good level, so much so that they could change scenery for the next transfer market, while others are not having a good time.
Today in 90min we present you how the next destination of the Aztec players in Europe is going.
The ‘Cachorro’ César Montes is one of the most talked about. The Espanyol de Barcelona footballer is wanted by Mallorca, however, the team where the defender plays will not let him leave for less than 10 million euros, a situation that could cut short his game.
Despite the fact that he continues to be the undisputed starter with the Mexican team, even with his mistakes, the full-back would have his hours numbered with Ajax.
The fans are annoyed by his poor performances on the field, so he has a foot and a half out of the Dutch club.
Another of the most talked about Mexican soccer players in Europe is Edson Álvarez. The ‘Machín’ is one of Ajax’s references, and for this reason it has attracted the attention of clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
According to the first reports, everything is more than settled with the Borussia team, and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when it becomes official.
After a good tournament at Feyenoord in the Netherlands, much was said about the possible departure of Santiago Giménez from the club to sign with another squad, however, the striker will continue at least one more tournament in his current team.
On the other hand, Orbelín Pineda could leave the Greek league, since due to his good level shown, the team that owns his card, Cleta de Vigo, could analyze taking him back for the following season. Although there is also interest from another club in the Greek league for his services.
