In the last few hours a rumor arose that the 32-year-old Colombian winger of the Tigres UANL, Luis Quinoneswould be being sought by the National University Club to reinforce the team this Clausura 2024 tournament, however, according to Halftime The footballer will fulfill his contract until June 2025. In fact, there is no formal offer from the capital club for the player.
At the same time, the Pedregal team does not have among its options either Luis Quinones to try to open a negotiation for one of the best assistants in the league and they are looking for other players to sign in that position.
The loss of minutes on the field of play with the San Nicolás de los Garza team has led to rumors about the supposed departure of the coffee player, since in this tournament he did not play Matchday 1 due to suspension and on the following dates he has not played. been a starter, so it seems that he has lost ownership with Robert Dante Siboldi.
The actions of Sebastián Córdova, Juan Brunetta and Diego Lainez, They will make you lose playing time. However, he is still an important option in a team with a lot of competition and, in addition, more local and continental activity is coming where he could see more minutes of action.
It is worth remembering that Luis Quinones He already knows what it's like to play with Pumas UNAM, since he was on loan in the Clausura 2016 with the team of Mexico's top educational institution where he was able to play 21 games where he scored four goals and gave four assists.
