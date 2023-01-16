Johan Vásquez adds more than two months without having activity within his club. As if that were not enough, the Mexican center-back also saw himself without minutes in the World Cup with El Tri, which is why his filming has stopped almost completely. His arrival at Cremonese has not turned out as he and Genoa, the team that owns his letter, expected, since he went from signing with a view to sporting growth to being completely relegated within the worst team in Serie A today.
For this reason, the name of Johan has sounded in this winter market, knowing that there are some teams that see his possible arrival with good eyes. However, things have moved inside the Cremonese, the club has opted for a change in the technical direction and the new boss is Ballardini, an old acquaintance of Vásquez, who could cause his continuity within the team for at least 6 months. more.
Ballardini was the coach who gave Johan the most minutes when they met at Genoa the previous season before the manager was fired. The Italian not only gave ownership to the Mexican after a few weeks of adaptation, he also noticed him with conditions to perform in the entire lower zone, because despite being a center-back on the left, he often occupied it as a winger on said band , in emergency situations as a defender on the right and as if that were not enough, when he bet on the line of 3, he was the team’s libero.
