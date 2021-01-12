Gladys La Bomba Tucumana competed with his son Tyago griffo in Cantando 2020 (El Trece, at 22.45) from the beginning of the cycle. But unfortunately, She sickened of Covid and in the last finery it was replaced by Lissa Vera by Bandana.

Now that the event passes its last stretch towards the end of the Friday, January 15, He defined the status of the singer infected with coronavirus.

As reported Angel De Brito in Morning angels (El Trece, at 11), Gladys will not be able to be in the final stages of the reality show produced by LaFlia, a company owned by Marcelo Tinelli.

Tyago Griffo and his mother Gladys La Bomba Tucumana, who had to be absent from Cantando 2020 when she contracted Covid. File Photo / Jorge Luengo.

The driver put it: “I will say it clearly, La Bomba will no longer be in the final of the Singing 2020. And it feels good. However, he still cannot sing. So it will Lissa (Vera) to the end. ”

In this way, Tyago griffo He continues in the race, but no longer with his mother but in a couple with Lissa Vera. Young is one of the favorites to reach the final. The jury made up of Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán usually highlight Tyago’s vocal conditions and the growth he made during the competition.

When there were doubts about the possibility that Gladys La Bomba Tucumana would rejoin Cantando 2020 or not, in dialogue with Morning angelsMediavilla was sincere: “With all due respect, it doesn’t weigh me down much that he’s not here,” he said. I know a lot offends, but the pump is so ingrained tropical music that sings everything well. “

Then the music producer and member of the jury referred to the son of Gladys La Bomba Tucumana. ” Tyago is one of the best singers that the contest has“Far away,” he affirmed, “sings superlatively well.”

Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera, who will continue to accompany him in these last galas of Cantando 2020. Archive / Capture TV.

No turns, Mediavilla He stated that Gladys did not manage to evolve during the development of the reality show: “She is a very popular singer, they love her very much and she works a lot. Tropical music is not my forte. But i feel like La Bomba is the only one that could not adapt and grow or open”.

A few days ago, Gladys La Bomba Tucumana had aired on THE Mwhere he declared: “I would be well to sing again. It gave me so much pain … But it makes me happy that Lissa accompanies my son. My son is beautiful, he sings very well, he does what he wants with his voice, “he said then.” I am excited to see him and talk about him, “he added.

