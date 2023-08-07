After his unfortunate injury to his left foot in the match of Portland Timbers vs Monterrey in the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023the Argentine striker German Berterame He returned to the Sultana del Norte to undergo the operation and begin his recovery.
The striker who scored five goals in the international tournament, in which MLS teams also compete, was seen at the airport in a wheelchair and spoke to the media where he confessed that he is barely assimilating the situation.
“It was hard, it was hard, we are still processing it, because once we finish the surgery, I am going to have my head set to recover as soon as possible. Now I have to continue seeing other surgeons, so we will see what he says “
– German Berterame.
Dismayed by his injury on the synthetic field of the American team, the South American attended the media that were waiting for him. The royal team won by the slightest difference Portland Timbers who won by the minimum and will now face Tigres UANL in the round of 16 in one more edition of the Clásico Regio.
“I scored a goal, but I fully trust the whole group and I think it’s going to be a very good game against the Tigres. I take this opportunity to thank the support that the fans give me, it is well received and happy on that side, ”he said.
The Argentine attacker was left with five goals scored in the tournament, partially tied with his compatriot Lionel Messi with the same number of annotations, at least until last Sunday when the Argentine star scored a double.
