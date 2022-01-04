Chivas de Guadalajara failed miserably in 2021. The rojiblanco team had poor performances both in the Guardianes 2021 and in the Grita México tournament. Given the bad results, the rojiblanca board promised to make changes and bring reinforcements. However, the Sacred Flock, so far, has only formalized the hiring of Roberto Alvarado, who came in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. Some players who were on his radar, such as Sebastián Córdova, Luis Romo or Rodolfo Pizarro, have already joined other squads in this winter market.
In this context, a version has emerged that places Javier Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López as a real option to reinforce Chivas. The Mexican forward had a great season in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes and Guadalajara, owner of his letter, would contemplate the option of returning him to the fold. According to a report from the Mediotiempo portal, the team led by Matías Almeyda announced the extension of the 27-year-old forward’s loan, however, Chivas never made the official announcement.
On December 31, the deadline for the MLS team to send the documentation to extend the loan of the ‘Chofis’ expired. The San José club hopes that the rojiblancos will respect the oral agreement that exists between them to prolong López’s bond in American soccer.
In short, the process to extend the loan was never made official and Chivas could use this gap to incorporate the player into its ranks for Closing 2022. There are still a few days ahead for the transfer market to close. In the next few hours it will be known if Guadalajara really considers the return of ‘Chofis’ as a real possibility or is it just a rumor.
