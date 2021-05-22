The situation of Australian mice has become bad: grain barns are full of rodents in some places, communication connections have been broken, traps are low

According to the researcher, this is partly due to natural variation but partly to the fact that nature-saving farming methods are also good for mice.

Australasia has been struggling for several months with a situation described as an almost biblical scourge: the number of mice has exploded. This has been reported by several Australian media outlets.

The Guardian according to millions and millions of mice have been seen especially in the eastern part of the country in the states of Queensland and especially in New South Wales.

News channel ABC’s according to the situation is particularly difficult for farmers whose barns are teeming with mice. The grain harvest has been excellent, but much of it ends up in the rod of the rodents. Farmer interviewed by the channel Graham Jones says the mice appeared in February and have not expressed any intention to leave.

Jones can’t sow his fields because of the mice because the seeds would end up in better mouths before they could grow. There are other problems as well: Jones ’grain conveyors are filled with dead mice that need to be pumped out of them.

Last week, mice too was charged disconnection of Internet and mobile connections in the Riverina area.

A researcher interviewed by the Guardian Steve Henryn according to this, a huge increase in mouse populations is seen about every ten years, but farming methods also play a role.

“Measures that save water and the environment, such as minimizing or stopping plowing, have led to a significant increase in mouse shelters and alternative food sources in the fields,” Henry says.

News channel ABC’s according to the New South Wales government has rapidly approved the use of a rat poison called bromadiolone on farms as part of an A $ 50 million aid package to address the mouse problem.

“It’s like throwing napalm on mice all over the countryside of New South Wales,” the state agriculture minister praised Adam Marshall.

This poison may be purchased for domestic use in Australia, but its use is not normally allowed on farms as it may pose a risk to other animals. A researcher who spoke to ABC Maggie Watsonin According to Bromadiolone, the problem is that it remains in the body of the mouse that ate the poison, so that, for example, a dog or a bird of prey that ate the mouse is also poisoned.

Their own problem has arisen from the fact that the traps and baits used to poison the mice are have been few at least in the Canberra region.

Creative solutions have also been seen: in March, a farmer received permission use drone helicopters to drop poisoned baits.