As of Tuesday, October 6, the gauge of universities in enhanced and maximum alert zones will be reduced to 50%, in an attempt to stem the progression of Covid-19. The government’s decision provoked strong reactions, high schools and colleges not being subject to such a measure. The Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, explained it on the set of 4 Vérités de France 2: “You see very different things at university and high school. The most important thing is what happens outside the institution, and it turns out that student life has been more contaminating.”

Jean-Michel Blanquer however assured him, “all the assumptions are envisaged”, even that of lowering the number of pupils in the classes of high school if the measure becomes necessary. “We have a health protocol that has three contingencies. Since the beginning of the year, we are in contingency 1, which has allowed us to have all the students in class, but hypothesis 2 leads to doing what the university did, have one in two students. We really have to distinguish the case of universities and that of schools “, he explains.

Jean-Michel Blanquer also returned to the measure which now makes school compulsory from the age of three, and not only education, announced Friday, October 2 by Emmanuel Macron in his speech on separatism. “Two years ago, we had compulsory education, kindergarten and basic school for all, but there was still a possibility of home education. Now there is a legal obligation, with penalties provided for when sending not his child at school “, he emphasizes. For the Minister of National Education, if we want to fight against Islamist radicalism or certain sectarian phenomena, “It needs to be done” : “It’s a matter of children’s rights, in a way.”

