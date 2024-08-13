Entry into the Krasnoyarsk district of the Belgorod region has been forcibly closed since August 12

The decision was made to completely close the entrance to the Krasnoyarsk district of the Belgorod region due to the tense situation. The measure came into effect on Monday, August 12. It is known that the settlement is being evacuated. According to the head of the district, Andrei Miskov, this was a forced measure that was necessary to protect civilians.

Miskov asked residents to be understanding of the current situation and to follow the recommendations of authorities and security agencies. In addition, he asked not to worry about abandoned pets, noting that self-defense fighters will feed them. “To do this, you need to leave a request in private messages on my social networks,” he explained.

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

Residents of Krasnoyarsk district began to leave their homes due to increased activity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As Miskov pointed out, as of August 12, out of 11,500 residents who remained in the area before the evacuation, 11,000 people have successfully left. About 500, including the administration, remain at their workplaces.

The movement was prepared in advance – training and drills were very helpful. Residents left in a centralized manner on prepared buses: meeting points were identified, from which a safe departure took place. The municipal administration, self-defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ambulance, the Russian Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other special structures were involved. Andrey MiskovHead of Krasnoyarsk District of Belgorod Region

Evacuation work is still ongoing.

The decision to evacuate people en masse was made at the end of last week, when the area was subjected to mortar shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Before that, people had already begun to leave their homes on their own.

It is known that the Krasnoyarsk region borders on the Belovsky region of the Kursk region in the north, where a detachment of Ukrainian fighters entered on August 10, and on the Sumy region of Ukraine in the south.

Photo: Vitaly Ankov / RIA Novosti

Since the end of July, entry has been prohibited to 14 settlements in the Belgorod region

Since July 23, the authorities have banned entry into 14 settlements in the border region, including three villages in the Krasnoyarsk region (Demidovka, Popovka and Prilesye). reported The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that “the operational situation there is extremely difficult.”

What does it mean to restrict entry? Checkpoints will be set up at the entrances to populated areas, and representatives of security agencies will serve there. We will give them 14 concrete modular shelters to ensure security Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

The head of the region indicated that public transport and taxis will not be allowed through. Entry is permitted only for men in full uniform (in an armored vehicle with electronic warfare, in personal protective equipment) and accompanied by military personnel and municipal representatives. Women and children are not allowed to travel.

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area has been going on for a week now. The Russian army is trying to push the Ukrainian troops back to their territory. The situation remains tense. As of August 12, 28 settlements are under Ukrainian control in the Kursk region, where about 2,000 peaceful Russians remain, with whom contact has been lost.

According to the Ministry of Defense reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost in the Kursk direction over the week compiled 1610 people. A federal emergency has been declared there. A counter-terrorist operation regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.