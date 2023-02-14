FM Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 18:58



“One week after the earthquakes, we still haven’t received any help from outside. The situation is indescribable and we are alone. The speaker is Moheed Kaddour, director of a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Atmeh in Syria, who strives to help save as many lives as possible in hospitals that are overcrowded and international aid is not reaching.

It’s been a week since one of the worst earthquakes in memory occurred in Turkey and Syria. A 7.8-magnitude tremor has so far caused, according to the latest estimates, more than 35,000 deaths. The cities have been reduced to rubble, ruins and a flurry of people who are trying to find their relatives, friends or neighbors who were trapped in the rubble or injured in some of the overcrowded hospitals in the affected areas.

“Those affected have absolutely nothing. We only know that the hospitals are full of the wounded and dead and that the needs are immense”, says Mohammad Darwish, deputy director of the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Atmeh, from where he affirms that the situation is “catastrophic” and of which there is still no you have a “clear view” of what happened.

Before the earthquakes, the only crossing point for international humanitarian aid from Turkey to this landlocked region was the Bab al-Hawa. But aid is still failing to flow to Syria. It is still the only open pass, taking into account that for days it has been totally or partially closed. That is why the Organization, which operates in Syria, launched an emergency plan to support hospitals and provide medical and material aid in the area.

«We received 800 people in the emergency room in the first days, 250 of whom needed surgical treatment. Even this last weekend the wounded kept arriving. Since then, unfortunately, the window for survivors to continue appearing in the rubble has closed and the number of urgently injured we have treated has decreased enormously,” says Samih Kaddour, director of the Aqrabat hospital, which specializes in orthopedic and reconstructive surgery. ensure that Doctors Without Borders gave them material at a time when all the hospitals “were overwhelmed, including ours.”

But to deal with the drama that was taking place, Mohammad Zaitoun, a surgeon at the MSF hospital in Atmeh, was transferred a few kilometers from the border with Turkey, where the impossibility of receiving external help or transferring the wounded placed them in a “very complicated” situation. “We were overwhelmed,” he recounts, comparing the situation experienced with some moments of heavy bombing during the war. “Rarely have we witnessed such an influx of wounded.”

For this reason, they launched the ambulance network that exists in the Atmeh hospital, both to transfer patients to different hospitals and to transfer people who have become homeless to meeting points. But the situation still does not improve.