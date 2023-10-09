You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gaza Strip
Gaza Strip
Matthias Kannes referred to the large number of Israeli and Palestinian victims.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The general coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, Matthias Kannes, stated that “the situation is horrible” because “there are a large number of Israeli and Palestinian victims.”
(You can read: Live | Conflict in the Gaza Strip leaves 900 Israelis and 687 Palestinians dead).
Attacks continue in Gaza City
“Our Palestinian colleagues are working day and night to cope with the influx of injured people. After today’s bombing in the Al Jabalia refugee camp, our team has treated more than 50 people in the Al Awda hospital.”assured Kannes, according to statements released in Spain by MSF.
The coordinator of the humanitarian association explained that they have received information from their teams on the ground at Al Awda hospital “that 50 patients arrived this afternoon, five of them already dead.”
(Also: In photos: the faces of the people kidnapped by Hamas, family awaits their return).
“The others were able to be stabilized by our team and discharged from the hospital in the hope of finding a safe place in the northern Gaza Strip,” he added, while underlining how they heard that “the attacks continue in the city.” of Gaza”.
Kannes has reported that many of his Palestinian colleagues left their home “for fear of being attacked,” while “some of them reported the total destruction of the building in which they lived.”
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#situation #horrible #coordinator #Doctors #Borders #speaks #Gaza