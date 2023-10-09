The general coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, Matthias Kannes, stated that “the situation is horrible” because “there are a large number of Israeli and Palestinian victims.”

Attacks continue in Gaza City

“Our Palestinian colleagues are working day and night to cope with the influx of injured people. After today’s bombing in the Al Jabalia refugee camp, our team has treated more than 50 people in the Al Awda hospital.”assured Kannes, according to statements released in Spain by MSF.

The coordinator of the humanitarian association explained that they have received information from their teams on the ground at Al Awda hospital “that 50 patients arrived this afternoon, five of them already dead.”

“The others were able to be stabilized by our team and discharged from the hospital in the hope of finding a safe place in the northern Gaza Strip,” he added, while underlining how they heard that “the attacks continue in the city.” of Gaza”.

Kannes has reported that many of his Palestinian colleagues left their home “for fear of being attacked,” while “some of them reported the total destruction of the building in which they lived.”

Israel launched attack on Gaza

EFE

