Showman Sivokho, who worked with Zelensky, will be disconnected from the life support system

KVN star, ally of the President of Ukraine Sergei Sivokho is dying. This was reported by Anna Revyakina, associate professor of the Faculty of World Politics at Lomonosov Moscow State University, member of the Public Chamber of Russia.

According to her information, the 54-year-old showman developed multiple organ failure due to sepsis, and due to the hopelessness of the situation, he will most likely soon be disconnected from the life support system. She also wrote in her Telegram channel that doctors advised Sivokho’s relatives to say goodbye to him.

There’s a good chance these are his last hours. Anna RevyakinaMember of the Public Chamber of Russia

According to the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, recently Sivokho has been strongly lost weightalthough at the peak of his pop career he weighed a little less than 200 kilograms.

Comedian and politician

Being a native of Donetsk, in the Club of Cheerful and Resourceful Sivokho played for the team of the Donetsk Polytechnic Institute (DPI), and later was a member of the Dream Team, CIS National Team and 20th Century National Team. After leaving KVN, he began producing humorous TV shows on Ukrainian television. In 2019, Sivokho became a coach of the League of Laughter project, as well as a creative producer of Kvartal 95 LLC, of ​​which the future Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky was a member.

Subsequently, Sivokho said that when Zelensky announced his political ambitions, the showman publicly supported him, saying that they had known each other for a quarter of a century. In 2019, the comedian himself ran for people’s deputies in the elections to the Rada from the Servant of the People party in a majoritarian constituency in the Donetsk region, but did not receive the required number of votes.

However, Sivokho took the post of adviser to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine. His tasks included the issue of reintegration and restoration of Donbass.

In this position, he said that the desire for security could lead to the fact that “by tightening the screws, Ukraine will lose people.” He also announced preparations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass, but when he tried to present it to the public, Ukrainian nationalists beat him without police intervention. After this, Zelensky removed his friend from his post.