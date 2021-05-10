Hundreds of migrants arrived on the island of Lampedusa before dawn this Monday, increasing the number of arrivals to more than 2,100 in the last 24 hours, fueling calls from across the political spectrum for the government to strengthen its immigration policies. The European Union calls for solidarity with Italy for the distribution of refugees, while the UN says that Europe needs more efficient mechanisms to deal with the arrivals of migrants.

Italy alerts an overflow of African migrants who have arrived on the island of Lampedusa in the last two days. More than 1,400 people arrived on Sunday and more than 630 arrived at dawn this Monday, so that in 24 hours more than 2,100 people were received, according to the coast guard.

This is the largest flow of migrants that the 20-square-kilometer island has received in a single day, which is closer to Africa than the rest of the Italian territory.

The state radio reported that the boats in precarious conditions docked in a safe port after being escorted during the last miles by the country’s coast guard.

Dozens of migrants disembark from an Italian coast guard ship. They are among the hundreds that arrived on the southern island of Lampedusa, Italy, on May 9, 2021. © Reuters / Mauro Buccarello

Many of the migrants slept on the dock after the accommodation center, empty until Sunday, far exceeded its capacity, suitable to house around 200 people.

Hundreds more migrants were transferred to an unused passenger ferry offshore to be quarantined until they can be tested for Covid-19. The authorities later sent another commercial passenger ship to Lampedusa to receive more people seeking refuge.

“The situation in Lampedusa is literally explosive (…) If we have another day like yesterday, with an incessant succession of landings, it will not be possible to manage public and health security,” said Domenico Pianese, a police officer in the region.

The political debate over the reception of migrants is fueled

While the number of arrivals of people fleeing the conflicts and poverty of the African continent grows, voices are also reviving in the Italian political spectrum to strengthen their migration policies.

The mayor of the island, Salvatore Martello, renewed urgent calls to the national government to address this type of maritime arrivals.

The right-wing leader with a well-known anti-immigrant discourse, Matteo Salvini, whose La Liga party is part of the broad coalition of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, maintains his pressure, despite his confrontations with the Justice that in April decided to send him to trial for blocking the disembarkation of a group of migrants, in 2019.

A group of migrants approach safe harbor aboard a search and rescue boat as hundreds more arrive on the southern island of Lampedusa, Italy, on May 9, 2021. © Reuters / Mauro Buccarello

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right opposition, insisted that Italy immediately establish a naval blockade to prevent Libya-based traffickers from sending more boats, as the political caucus believes that human traffickers, mainly based in Libya , although also in Tunisia, they frequently take advantage of the calm of the sea to launch ships not suitable for sailing towards the European coasts.

For their part, politicians on the Italian left are pressing for effective management of migrant arrivals. Democratic Party leader and former prime minister Enrico Letta said there is no choice but to convert the European military mission, currently charged with imposing an arms blockade against conflict-ravaged Libya, into one that can manage rescue operations.

Letta urged the government to pressure the European Union to fulfill its promises on the distribution of the rescued among other nations of the bloc.

The flow of migrants increases as Italy has just launched a national campaign to speed up the immunization of residents of small islands, like Lampedusa, who make a living from tourism.

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior, by May 10, 2019 around 1,000 people had arrived in the country by sea, on the same date in 2020 the figure reached 4,184 and so far in 2021 the number amounted to about of 13,000.

The EU calls for solidarity with Italy and the UN calls for effective mechanisms to manage migration

The discussions transcend Italian internal politics, which he says should be approached as a matter for the entire European Union (EU) despite the fact that due to geographical conditions, his country receives most of the precarious vessels.

Amid criticism by some Italian politicians of Brussels, which they accuse of failing to fulfill its promises on the equitable distribution of migrants, on Monday the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs asked to support Rome.

“When we see a large number of people arriving in a very short time, there is a need for solidarity with Italy. I ask other Member States to support the relocation (…) I know that it is more difficult in the time of the pandemic, but I think that it is possible to drive and now is the time, “said Ylva Johansson at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the UN criticized what it considers to be a lack of efficient mechanisms to address the situation, indicating that Europe could easily manage arrivals on its shores if it had more predictable state systems to deal with such issues, highlighted Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner. for Refugees.

“Yes, several boats came, but we are talking about manageable numbers: through a rational and agreed mechanism, this would be very manageable,” he told a news conference with Johansson.

Likewise, he asked to stop the rejections of migrant boats at the borders of the community bloc and, nevertheless, direct a fair mechanism for the return to their countries of origin of those who are not recognized as refugees.

With Reuters and AP