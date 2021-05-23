With a very low price ceiling and no cost floor. This is how the fragile structure of a typical farm in the poultry sector is built in these days of government control of sales values, uncontrolled inflation and liberalization of cereals that function as input for the production of eggs. “It is, clearly, a farm that with a wind can fall in a minute”, graphs the president of the Argentine Chamber of Poultry Producers (CAPIA), Javier Prida, to illustrate the moment that the sector is going through.

As in the popular story of Los Tres Chanchitos, that house could be turned upside down if the necessary measures are not taken to reaffirm its beams and foundations. The explosive cocktail that has egg producers in critical condition is summarized in an increase in input costs of 130% -soya, corn and balanced feed- between March 2020 and May 2021, with a authorized increase in sales to egg producers of 23.4% in the Care Prices category and 5.5% in Maximum Prices, according to the official numbers of CAPIA.

Added to this scenario were increases in the rest of the components of the production chain: logistics, fuel, labor and packaging costs, which in all cases rose more than 50%.

“The situation is desperate, and borders on the irrational: with this policy of updating prices in 14 months, the inflationary context, the increase in the price of soybeans, corn and balanced food and other inputs and salary charges, there is no structure that can resist ”, says Prida.

When we go into the detail of the situation, the most damaging burden for the sector is that imposed by the Maximum Prices, they explain in CAPIA. It is this category that punishes the sector the most, because it does not allow upgrading of premium products, and it subsidizes consumers who can pay the market price. “Today the producer who delivers to the supermarket is forced to lose 17 pesos per dozen. And whoever sells at the common price, loses 14 pesos a dozen, ”says Prida.

The immediate solution they ask for? The compliance by the authorities of what they remember as a promise of the first line of the Ministry of Internal Trade before CAPIA and the producers when, in January of this year, the serious situation of the sector was announced: remove non-bulk products from the Maximum Price Program, holding the two mass consumer products in Care Prices.

This measure, which does not solve the underlying problem, would mitigate, at least partially, the explosive cocktail of cost increases and price caps that have the industry at its limit.

“Another measure would be thatthat the government reduced the profit margin of supermarkets that today ranges between 70 and 110% in the commercialization of eggs, buying a dozen from the producer at 82 pesos to highlight it and sell it at an average of 148 pesos “, says Prida.

An additional element in the context described by the producers is what in the sector they identified as an oversupply of egg imports from Brazil at prices that do not cover costs. Imports from that country, they explain, represent 35% of Argentine powdered egg exports, which are approximately 1800 tons in 2020. ”600 tons were imported from Brazil in 2020. For now, eggs in the shell are not imported, but we fear that they will want to advance on that path. And if this happens, it will further weaken the market, and it will end up pushing the price lower, destroying production, “says Prida.

Egg production in Argentina fell from December 2020 to date. 2021 began with 48,000,000 hens, which in 2020 produced a phenomenal 14,054 million eggs. In the first 4 months of 2021, the sectoral calculations indicate that it has closed below 45,500,000 hens, with a strong reduction in productivity. “In the first 4 months of 2021, production levels fell by 3.23%. We lose almost 1% per month of production, and if this rate continues, we will have 12% less production by the end of the year. Today we are ceasing to produce 1,200,000 eggs a day, ”says Prida.

Consumption, on the other hand, did not fall in line with this decrease in production. “It is sustained because it is subsidized by the producers”says Prida. In terms of salaries, the negotiation is still open, with the union asking for an increase of 62.5%.

Poultry farmers, in any case, trust that the Government is aware of the contribution that the sector makes to the economy and that at some point it will set the course, knowing that the stability of productive establishments in 20 of the 24 provinces is at stake. of the country that transform grains into animal protein every day, with a transversal and integrating industry.