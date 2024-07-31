A terrible discovery was made a few hours ago inside a house undergoing renovation work. Under the floor of the house was found the skeleton of a child. The police then began investigating to find out what happened.

The place of discovery

Terrifying discovery during renovation work: child’s skeleton found

A tragic discovery was made on the morning of July 29, 2024 in County Durham. Some workers of the construction company of Bishop Auckland they decided to dedicate themselves to the renovation of a house.

So far nothing bad, except that under the flooring some objects were found in a room located on the upper floor human remains. More precisely, the skeleton of a child. The newspaper reported the fact in question The Sun, who told how the workers found the remains of the child in this house of Outside Bondgate.

Obviously everyone was shocked by this discovery and the skeleton was immediately seized by the police. In the next few hours an order will be issued the autopsy on this hypothetical child and a CT scan will be performed to have a clearer idea of ​​the reasons why the death occurred.

The role of the police and the beginning of the investigations

Obviously the works have been interrupted as it will be necessary to search the property to evaluate every little anecdote and, above all, to get hold of the right information on the case. The investigation is entrusted not only to the police, but also to investigators and anthropologists who will have to examine the skeleton in more depth.

Meanwhile, the police are doing everything they can to trace the previous ones inhabitants of the house even if, obviously, it is a rather delicate story. In fact, it is not known how much time may have passed since this tragic event and not even if it is linked to the old owners or to people no longer alive. In any case, the investigations have begun. L‘objective of the police is to find an answer to this whole story. We can do nothing but wait to get some more information.