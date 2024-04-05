Authorities: 147 evacuated residents of Orsk are in temporary temporary accommodation after a dam break

On the evening of Friday, April 5, in Orsk, in the area of ​​Orenburgskaya Street, a soil dam on the Ural River broke. Before this, two leaks were discovered on the dam, and there was a possibility of it breaking.

More than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents were in the flood zone. Russians are being evacuated from dangerous areas to six temporary accommodation centers.

In the city introduced emergency mode. Previously, it was installed throughout the Orenburg region.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations sent hundreds of rescuers to Orsk

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 240 rescuers and 113 pieces of equipment headed to Orsk to eliminate the consequences of the dam break.

Later ministry increased grouping of forces and means to eliminate the impulse. In total, about 440 specialists and 217 pieces of equipment are working on site, including 30 watercraft and a high-capacity floating conveyor.

Rescuers, together with representatives of the city administration, are evacuating residents from a possible flooding zone, carrying elderly people and people with limited mobility in their arms. There are 147 people in temporary accommodation centers, of which 52 are children. How assured authorities, no one sought medical help, residents remain calm and do not panic.

As a local resident told Lenta.ru, city residents began to buy drinking water and prepare for unprecedented discharges from the Iriklinskaya hydroelectric power station (HPP).

Residents of Orenburg, where the water is moving, were also urged to evacuate

Due to the rising level of the Ural River, Orenburg Mayor Sergei Salmin called on residents of suburban villages and SNT to urgently evacuate.

The situation is critical. In just one day, the water level in the Urals increased by 91 centimeters! And now it is 778 centimeters! This is already above the unfavorable value and the water continues to rise. See also Shamma Al Mazrouei: Arab youth have ambitions Sergey Salmin Mayor of Orenburg

According to him, more than 300 households and 750 plots were flooded in the city. Salmin called on residents to go to relatives or friends or to temporary accommodation centers, taking with them personal documents of all family members, money and valuables, medicines and essentials.