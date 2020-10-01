Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of the Indian team said on Thursday that during the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), they are having some problems due to dew and humidity but the role of leg spinners is very important here. The wrist spinner from Virat Kohli-led Royal Challenger Bangalore said that the team had a great start to the current season and there was a positive atmosphere among the players to win the title.

Chahal said, ‘Due to dew here in the evening, bowlers, especially wrist spinners, are having some problems. Though we worked on it for the last two years, the problem is increasing due to more humidity. Chahal said that the field of matches he played now is bigger than the team’s Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, so the role of leg spinners becomes more important here.

In the team’s first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the bowler, who took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs and one wicket for 25 runs in the second match against Kings XI Punjab, said, “The role of leg spinners will be very important in the current season. If you look at the young bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Tewatia, then they have given excellent performances. Leg spinners have more variety. He is more successful in this format of the game.

Asked about bowling with Australian leg-spinner Adam Jampa, Chahal said, “We keep discussing what kind of bowling we want to do.” In the last match (against Mumbai Indians), the side of the ground was small, so we were talking about how to at least make it from that end. Chahal, though proved to be quite expensive in this match, had achieved a success by giving 48 runs in four overs. Regarding this performance, he said, ‘This has happened to me after six-seven matches, in which case I do not consider it a poor performance. If the same thing happened to me in every second or third match, I would worry but sometimes it happens in this format.

The next match in the IPL is against the Rajasthan Royals, which will be played later on Saturday. When Chahal was asked about the plans for this match, he said, ‘At least I am happy that this match will not happen at night. The biggest difference compared to day and night matches will be that dew will not play much here. When asked about the claim of Royal Challenger Bangalore, the Haryana player said that there is a positive atmosphere in the team after a good start to the season.

The captain and other senior players also felt that this time we can win the title. He said, ‘We have won two of the first three matches and there is a very positive atmosphere in the team. There is a different kind of thinking where we feel that we can win the title this time. Captain Kohli and AB de Villiers are also talking about positive energy in the team. The team has such energy for the first time since 2016. ‘