The situation in Uusimaa | The coalition is increasing its neck to others in Uusimaa

SDP and Perussuomalaiset are very close to the coalition.

Finland there is a tight battle between the three largest parties for the victory of the largest constituency. When 48.8 percent of Uusimaa’s votes had been counted at 8:50 p.m., the coalition was in the lead with 26.4 percent support. The coalition grew its neck on the others as the vote counting progressed.

Sdp fought for second and third place, with 20.8 percent and Perussuomalaiket with 17.9 percent.

The support of the Greens was falling from 13.5% in the last election to 7.5%, and the party was falling from fourth place to fifth among Uusimaa’s parties.

Coalition was increasing its support compared to the last parliamentary election by 5.5 percentage points. At this stage of the vote count, the Basic Finns had also increased their support by 3.0 percentage points.

Sdp’s support was rising by 2.0 percentage points.

The Rkp’s support was 8.0 percent, the center of Finland 5.4 percent, the Left Alliance 4.9 percent, the Christian Democrats 3.8 percent. Liike Nyt was about to retain its only parliamentary seat Harry Harkimon with turvin 3, percent.

Counting of votes at this stage, 10 seats were promised to the coalition, 8 seats to Sdp and 7 seats to Basic Finns.

If this result were to hold until the end, the three largest parties would each get one additional seat in the parliament. The situation may change as the vote counting progresses.

The number of seats for the Greens would remain at three, which is two seats less than after the last parliamentary election. The predicted number of seats for Rkp’s members of parliament from New Zealand was the same as the result of the last election, i.e. three members of parliament.

At this stage, the number of seats for both the Left Alliance, the Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt was one.

Parliamentary big changes seem to be taking place in the composition of the representatives of New Zealand, because the votes of many famous conkers are divided.

The vote rake of the greens from the last election have given up on Parliament Pirkka-Pekka PeteliusRkp’s Veronika Rehn-Kiviof the Christian Democrats Antero Laukkanenthe center Matti Vanhanenof basic Finns Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo and the coalition Kari Tolvanen and Ruut Sjöblom.

Uusimaa’s voice queen Elina Valtonen is a candidate in the Helsinki constituency, and his nearly 20,000 votes are being divided.

Sitting of MPs of the coalition Kai Mykkänen and of the social democrats Antti Lindtman were renewing their seats at this stage of the vote count.

In the last election, Lindtman and Mykkänen competed for the voice of Uusimaa. The contest was won by more than 300 votes by Lindtman, who received a total of 14,541 votes.

Basic Finnschairman Riikka Purra From Kirkkonummi and a researcher Teemu Middle Series were the top names in their party at this stage of the vote count. Purra already had more than 13,000 votes, so she was becoming the vote queen of the constituency.

Fundamental Finns were emerging as new faces in the Parliament Jorma Piisinen From Järvenpää and the coalition Jarno Limnéll From Espoo. The success of both could be predicted because they received a lot of votes two years ago in the municipal elections and a year ago in the regional elections. Instead, at 20:30 in the evening, a member of parliament Hussein Al-Taee had collected a pot of just under 700 votes and at that point was about to drop out of parliament.

An expert on foreign and security policy was joining the coalition’s parliamentary group Pekka Toveri From Tuusula.

Interesting the battle between municipalities is fought between Espoo and Vantaa. From election to election, more MPs have been elected from Espoo than from Vantaa.

In the previous parliamentary election, 12 MPs were elected from Espoo and 6 MPs from Vantaa. At this point in the counting, 12 representatives from Espoo were going through again, but only four from Vantaa.

In the last parliamentary election, not a single member of parliament was elected from many medium-sized cities.

The number one parties in the municipalities changed in the last election so that the Sdp captured the important number one spot for the party in Vantaa and in Karkkila, Kerava and Järvenpää. Sdp was also the largest in Lohja and Siuntio.

The Basic Finns, on the other hand, overtook the center in Mäntsälä and Askola, and strengthened their hold in Central Uusimaa.

Kokoumus was the largest party in Espoo and Kirkkonummi, and Rkp in the Swedish-speaking coastal area.

Uusimaa has elected one more representative to the parliament than four years ago, i.e. a total of 37 MPs.