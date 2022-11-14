Cheering over the liberation of Cherson in the south, at the same time reports of war crimes and Russian successes in the east of Ukraine. This is where Putin’s foreign minister meets the rest of the G20.

A Ukrainian soldier hugs his mother on Sunday, whom he is seeing for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region. Image: Bernat Armangue/AP/dpa

NAccording to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces have so far recaptured a total of 179 settlements in the south of their country after the Russian troops withdrew. In the Cherson and Mykolaiv areas, an area of ​​around 4,500 square kilometers northwest of the Dnipro River had been liberated in the past few days, the Unian agency reported, citing the South Task Force.

Heavy attacks continue in eastern Donetsk region. Smaller successes are reported from there in Moscow. And in the liberated Cherson, the liberators are documenting a series of Russian war crimes.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Indonesia for the G-20 summit – as a replacement for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz regrets his absence.

Zelenskyj: “We all feel our victory approaching”

Despite the ongoing Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has encouraged his compatriots. “We all feel our victory approaching,” Zelenskyj said in his daily video message on Sunday evening. “There are always people who fight and work for our victory.” Zelenskyj thanked soldiers, doctors and diplomats for their commitment since the start of the Russian war of aggression more than 260 days ago.