During the open part of the meeting with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his intention to support Ukraine “for as long as necessary.”

“I think it’s very important that we send a signal that we will continue to do this (support Ukraine. – Ed.) for as long as necessary, that we are ready to stay with the Ukrainians for as long as necessary,” Scholz said.

The situation in Ukraine became a key topic of the meeting between Scholz and Biden. The American leader noted the efforts of Germany in terms of helping Kyiv, as well as putting pressure on Russia, including on the issue of abandoning its energy resources.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to the United States intends to discuss with US leader Joe Biden the issue of uninterrupted arms supplies to Ukraine. The material noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his allies are increasingly declaring a shortage of ammunition.

Also on March 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Oleksiy Makeev noted that Ukraine and Germany had begun planning long-term arms supplies to Kyiv. The diplomat stressed that Germany is gradually taking on the role of one of the leaders in this process.

Prior to this, on February 23, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that US President Joe Biden put pressure on Western countries by mentioning in his speech the inviolability of the course to support the Kiev regime, since American stocks of military equipment are not unlimited and early or end later.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.