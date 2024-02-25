IThe third year of the war has begun in Ukraine – with the 732nd day of the war since the beginning of the Russian invasion. There were air alarms again in many places on Sunday night. The Ukrainian Air Force initially warned of Russian attacks with missiles and Shahed drones, especially in the south and east of the country, and then early Sunday morning in the center of the country and in the Kiev region. The day before, politicians from all over the world expressed their solidarity with Ukraine at events in Kiev on the second anniversary of the outbreak of war and called on Russia to immediately end the war of aggression. On the Russian side, this appeal fizzled out without comment, and the state-controlled media ignored the date. Day-to-day war life continued to be unchanged on the fronts.

Numerous Western politicians visited Ukraine on Saturday. In addition to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, this also included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as chairwoman of the G7, the group of seven leading democratic economic nations. Meloni had organized a G7 video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

G7 reiterates support for Ukraine

In their final document, the G7 nations reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invaders. At the same time, the final declaration called on Moscow to immediately “completely and unconditionally” withdraw all troops from the occupied territories of Ukraine. In addition to Germany and the USA, the G7 also includes Italy, France, Canada, Japan and Great Britain.

The G7 reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's lasting security. “In order to help Ukraine, we are increasing our security policy support for the country and expanding our production and delivery capacities.” If the war of aggression against Ukraine continues, the G7 wanted to increase the pressure on Russia. “We remain determined to fully implement and enforce our sanctions against Russia and to adopt new measures if necessary,” emphasized the G7. They also warned Russia's supporters: “We will continue to take action against actors from third countries who provide material support for Russia's war.”







Baerbock pledges continued support to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised Ukraine continued support with weapons and on its way to the European Union. As long as Russian President Vladimir Putin is not prepared to stop the war, “we will support you every day” with arms deliveries “that will not only recapture, but also save human lives every day,” said the Green politician at a meeting on Saturday joint appearance with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa. The past two years have shown: “No rocket, no 731 days of bomb terror can break Ukraine’s will to freedom,” said Baerbock. Because of a rocket alarm, Baerbock and her delegation had to go to a shelter on Saturday evening.

Kuleba: The West is complicit in the war because of its hesitation

Kuleba accused Germany and the West of complicity in the war through hesitant behavior. “If Germany and the West had not looked at Ukraine from the beginning of Ukrainian independence through the prism of Russia and accepted us into the EU and NATO, then this war would never have happened.” Likewise, opportunities before the war were missed, Russia contain.

Kiev: Front situation in Ukraine “remains difficult”

According to the General Staff in Kiev, the situation on the Ukrainian fronts remains “difficult”. A total of 69 combat operations were reported from the front lines over the course of the day, according to the daily situation report that the military published on Facebook on Saturday evening. In addition, 54 air strikes and 77 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were registered on Ukrainian positions and settlements.







The fiercest fighting took place around the town of Avdiivka in the east, which Ukrainian troops had abandoned a few days ago under heavy Russian pressure. According to officially unconfirmed Ukrainian media reports on Saturday evening, Russian troops occupied the neighboring village of Lastochkine. The General Staff in Kiev said several Russian attacks had been repelled in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the southern Kherson region, several Russian attacks against Ukrainian bridgeheads on the Dnipro were repelled. The information could not initially be independently verified.