Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the need for further arms deliveries beyond the battle tanks that have now been promised. “Russian aggression can only be stopped with adequate weapons,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Thursday.

Ukraine also needs combat aircraft to defend itself against the Russian invasion, which has been going on for eleven months. “The terror state will not understand it otherwise,” Zelenskyj justified his demand for further arms deliveries. The most recent wave of Russian attacks with at least eleven dead a few hours earlier had shown this again, he emphasized.

On Wednesday, the German government decided to hand over 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces as a first step. Other countries should also receive permission to pass on the tanks made in Germany to the attacked country. In addition, the United States wants to contribute Abrams main battle tanks.

Selenskyj thanked Chancellor Scholz and US President Joe Biden for this – but also insisted on the additional delivery of long-range missiles, fighter jets and more artillery. However, Scholz has ruled out the delivery of combat aircraft or even the deployment of ground troops.







Poland for delivery of fighter planes

Poland’s government, in turn, would support NATO if it decided to supply fighter jets to Ukraine. “I think we, NATO, have to be braver,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told French broadcaster LCI. But of course it could only be a decision by NATO as a whole, said the head of government.

The USA and France do not rule out the delivery of fighter jets. US President Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer told MSNBC it had not ruled out any specific weapons system and would tailor support based on what Ukraine needs. “We will discuss this very carefully,” Finer said on Thursday (local time).







According to British media reports, the chairman of the Defense Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, said similarly on Thursday in London: “We must examine requests on a case-by-case basis and leave all doors open.”

Canada sends four Leopard main battle tanks

In his most recent speech, Zelenskyy thanked Canada in particular, which had announced a few hours earlier that it would also be supplying four Leopard tanks. The “Panzer Coalition” now consists of twelve countries. The delivery of the main battle tanks will take place “in the coming weeks,” said Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand. In addition, Canadian soldiers should support their Ukrainian counterparts in commissioning the tanks. Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date.