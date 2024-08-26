Akhmat Commander Alaudinov: The Number of Captured Ukrainian Soldiers in Kursk Region Is Growing

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov, stated that the number of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) taken prisoner by Russian troops in the Kursk region continues to increase.

Our units continue to take prisoners in this area, some of them surrender voluntarily. They tell interesting things. I call on all who go against us to follow their example and save their lives Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The major general added that both the Akhmat special forces and other units of the Russian troops are taking prisoners, and they are successfully cooperating with each other.

On August 24, Moscow and Kyiv exchanged prisoners of war according to the formula 115 for 115. The Ministry of Defense specified that Russians who were captured during the fighting in the Kursk region returned to the country. Later, State Duma deputy, representative of the Parliamentary Coordination Group on Special Military Operations (SVO) Shamsail Saraliev said that Russia returned soldiers who were serving their military service in the border region.

Alaudinov assessed the situation along the entire line of combat contact

Apti Alaudinov stated that the Russian Armed Forces dominate along the entire line of combat contact with Ukraine.

All our units have been making good progress all these days. And in general we can state the fact that Russia is now dominating along the entire line of combat contact Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The day before, the head of the Russian military-civil administration (MCA) of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, stated that units of the Russian Army continue to advance on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk and Vovchansk directions.

The official also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are exposing sections of the front in the Kharkov region. According to him, this is happening due to the offensive near Kursk and the “expenditure of forces” there by sending more and more new reserves.

Alaudinov reported a powerful advance of troops in the Donetsk direction

Alaudinov reported that Russian troops are actively advancing in the Donetsk direction.

If we talk about other directions, that is, the Donetsk direction, then there we are also recording a very powerful advance of our troops. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The major general assured that the enemy will continue to be destroyed, despite the recent breakthrough in the Kursk region.

Kyiv also acknowledges the advance of Russian troops in Donbass. On August 23, the Ukrainian analytical project DeepState confirmed that the Russian Armed Forces are within the boundaries of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and are advancing in the Pokrovsk direction. In particular, Russian troops have advanced in the area of ​​the settlements of Novogrodovka and Ptichye.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla predicted the surrender of Pokrovsk and Toretsk. According to her, this is a matter of the near future, and beyond these cities there are roads to Pavlograd and Kramatorsk.

A soldier of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade (OMBr) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Dublin said that the command of the Russian army figured out the goals of the Ukrainian troops’ operation in the Kursk region and successfully continued the offensive in the Pokrovsk direction. He added that the beginning of the operation raised the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but after a short time the soldiers realized the futility of the invasion.

Alaudinov assessed the situation in the Kursk region

Alaudinov reported that the Akhmat special forces destroyed more than ten units of military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region in one day, including two infantry fighting vehicles, two combat armored vehicles, an engineering vehicle for clearing obstacles, as well as six pickups, one mortar, a crew of barrel artillery and grenade launchers.

The major general added that the Akhmat special forces units had strengthened their positions, pushing back the enemy in some areas of the Kursk direction.

On August 25, Alaudinov reported that fighting in the Kursk region was continuing, but the situation was under control. According to him, clashes continued even at night, but there were no major changes in the situation.

On the evening of August 24, commanders who are solving combat missions in the territories bordering Ukraine reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in these areas.