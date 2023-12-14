Putin: The Russian Armed Forces moved away from Krynki to forest plantations to conserve strength

The Russian army decided to move away from Krynki into forest plantations so as not to put the military at risk. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin during a direct line combined with the final press conference. “Lenta.ru” leads broadcast of the “Results of the Year” program on VKontakte. The head of state also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering heavy losses.

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) retreated “several meters” in the area of ​​the village of Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper. “In order not to put the guys at risk, it was decided to retreat to forest plantations. The Ukrainian Armed Forces entered areas 1200 meters long and 300 meters wide. They push their people to be exterminated,” Putin said. According to him, the Ukrainian military calls this decision a one-way road.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

Putin also said that he considers the current situation beneficial for the Russian military. “NGSh [начальнику Генштаба России Валерию Герасимову] said: “Don’t rush to squeeze them out.” Unfortunately, it is beneficial for us that they supply soldiers there,” he said.

The head of state said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were caught in a “bag of fire,” and the Ukrainian leadership was sending personnel there for political reasons. “These are not just military personnel, these are the elite – assault troops. There aren't that many of them. It's very sensitive. I think this is stupid and irresponsible, but that’s their business,” Putin added.

Putin announced an improvement in Russia's position along the entire front line

During the press conference, the Russian President also stated that the Russian Armed Forces are improving their position along the entire line of contact. “Almost along the entire line of contact, our armed forces, let’s say modestly, are improving their position. Almost everyone is in an active stage of action,” he said.

The head of state also noted that the large-scale offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Kyiv announced, did not achieve any results on any of the sectors of the front.