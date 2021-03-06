While easing is coming into force in Germany, the situation in the Czech Republic is worsening. The number of infections is exploding, and patients will soon be brought to Germany.

Update from March 6, 2020: The situation in the Czech Republic is getting worse, the country currently has the highest rate of new infections in the EU, a good ten times as high as in Germany. According to calculations, more than 800 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the corona virus within seven days.

After the first clinics are already overcrowded and doctors are even forced to take unusual measures (see initial report below), the Czech Republic is now accepting offers of help from abroad after a long period of hesitation in the Corona crisis. The Ministry of Health in Prague announced on Friday afternoon that Germany, Poland and Switzerland had been asked to take over and treat at least a dozen Covid 19 patients. The reason is the overloading of the hospitals, so that the usual treatment standards can no longer be guaranteed.

Specific patients have not yet been selected. The decision lies with the respective treating doctor. “We are in

a situation we never wanted to be in, ”said Health Minister Jan Blatny. A few hours earlier he had

foreign aid was not immediately deemed necessary. But the pressure on the hospitals is growing steadily, according to the authorities.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has already responded to the call for help from the neighboring country and offered to have patients treated in German hospitals. The SPD politician said in Berlin on Friday that he was already in talks with those responsible in the Czech capital, Prague, and with individual federal states in Germany. “We would really appreciate it if we could use it to alleviate the difficult situation that exists in the Czech Republic.”

The situation in the Czech Republic is coming to a head: the incidence rises to 780 – doctors are resorting to desperate measures

Original notification from March 3, 2020: Prague – The coronavirus pandemic had calmed down in many countries over January, and the situation in Germany also seemed to relax for a while. However, while the Robert Koch Institute recorded a sharp increase in infections on Wednesday, the situation in the neighboring country of the Czech Republic seems to be worsening. Doctors there are now even forced to take action.

Corona in the Czech Republic: The situation is worsening – doctors are taking desperate measures

The hospitals in the Czech Republic reported a record number of Covid 19 patients on Wednesday. A total of 8162 people are treated as inpatients. This is the highest value ever recorded in the country during the corona pandemic. The local Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday. These included more than 1,660 particularly severe cases that were artificial

need ventilation. In the administrative region of Pardubice in Eastern Bohemia, an emergency plan was activated because the hospital capacity was completely exhausted.

To get the corona pandemic and the overflowing hospitals under control, doctors are now taking unexpected measures. In view of the desperate situation, largely untested drugs are now to be used on a trial basis. 10,000 packs of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin arrived at the University Hospital in Brno. Prime Minister Andrej Babis had advocated this personally: “We say that we cannot wait for clinical studies, let’s try that.”

Corona in the Czech Republic: Neighboring country has a skyrocketing incidence of 780

But the country is also trying other ways to contain the spread of the virus. By order of the government, large companies are now also to counteract this with corona mass tests. Over the next two weeks, more than two million workers and employees will be tested at least once. The authorities reported 16,642 new corona cases within 24 hours on Wednesday. According to calculations, more than 780 people per 100,000 stuck within 7 days

Residents. There have been nearly 1.3 million confirmed infections and 20,941 deaths since the pandemic began.

