The situation in Taiwan | Taiwan spotted Chinese warships nearby again

The US Navy says its USS Milius guided-missile destroyer has also carried out a mission near the Spratly Islands, which China claims belong to it.

of Taiwan The Ministry of Defense has detected 59 Chinese warplanes and 11 warships near Taiwan, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

According to Reuters, 39 of the aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait and flew into Taiwan’s air defense detection zone.

China, on the other hand, says it carried out “simulated attacks” near Taiwan on Monday. China says its H-6K bombers carried live ammunition during the exercise. In addition, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong has participated in the exercises.

of the United States the navy said its guided-missile destroyer USS Milius also conducted a mission in the South China Sea on Monday.

The mission concerned maritime rights and was carried out near the Spratly Islands, which China claims belong to it. According to the US Navy, the operation was in accordance with international law.

China considers the US warship to have “illegally invaded” the South China Sea.

According to Reuters, the mission is related to the recent increase in tensions between China and the United States.