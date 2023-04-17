The situation in Taiwan | A US missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait

The passage of the warship took place just days after the end of China’s military exercises.

of the United States The Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Milius passed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday. It was the first time a US Navy ship had been in the waters between China and Taiwan since January.

According to the US Navy, it was a routine passage through the strait, during which the USS Milius remained in international waters far from the shores.

China, on the other hand, complained that the ship had illegally invaded its maritime territory.

The ship the passage occurred remarkably soon after the end of China’s military exercises to organize around Taiwan last week. In the three-day exercises, China practiced, among other things, the blockade of Taiwan.

China’s military exercises were a response to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives by Kevin McCarthy meeting last week. Tsai stopped by to meet McCarthy on her way back from South America.

China’s and Taiwan have tightened significantly recently.

Self-governing Taiwan practically functions like its own state. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has vowed to take over the island one day.

The Taiwan Strait is one of the world’s most important shipping lanes. According to China, the entire strait is its maritime territory.