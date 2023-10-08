Izvestia: after Israeli shelling, the situation in Lebanon is calm

Israel and Lebanon carried out several strikes on each other’s territory, but this incident cannot be called a large-scale war, since this is a standard situation that has already occurred before. A journalist spoke about this “Izvestia” Anhar Kochneva.

The situation in Lebanon is currently calm. The night shelling was simply a show of force, Kochneva said. In her opinion, Beirut will not participate in military operations against Israel.

At the same time, about 650 thousand ethnic Palestinians live in Lebanon, who can support the Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS). “This is one of those forces that can take part in some kind of military action against Israel from Lebanon,” the journalist added.

On the morning of October 8, it became known that the Israeli army was striking an area in Lebanon in response to shelling from Hezbollah.