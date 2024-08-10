Kommersant correspondent Chernykh went to the border area of ​​Kursk region

Kommersant correspondent Alexander Chernykh, who arrived in Kursk Oblast, told

about the situation in the border town of Sudzha. According to him, the situation remains tense.

Chernykh was unable to drive to Sudzha itself. According to him, the route is “mortally dangerous” because of Ukrainian drones. People who left the border town told the correspondent that in recent days they had often been given air raid alarms, a UAV threat, and explosions were also heard from the border. And on the night of August 6, according to local residents, after the alarm was given, massive shelling of Sudzha and border villages began – it lasted almost three hours.

Chernykh also learned that on the morning of August 6, people were leaving the city themselves in their own cars and driving to Kursk.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Foreign mercenaries destroyed on the outskirts of Sudzha

On August 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces liberated the village of Martynovka in the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

According to Alaudinov, Russian units have full control over the settlement, and it was cleared in the morning. Martynovka is located northeast of the city of Sudzha, and fighting is underway for it. Control over the village will allow clearing the highway connecting Sudzha and Kursk.

In addition, Russian Armed Forces tank crews took up firing positions to destroy mobile armored groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of ​​the Kursk region.

Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters also launched a missile strike on enemy personnel on the outskirts of Sudzha. It is reported that 15 foreign mercenaries were eliminated.

Tank crews are fully prepared for combat operations and firing at the enemy both with direct fire and from closed firing positions. Ministry of Defense of Russia

NATO leadership accused of planning operation in Kursk direction

Apti Alaudinov believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in the Kursk direction is being led by the NATO bloc headquarters command.

This is a clear question, because Ukrainians themselves are unlikely to be able to formulate or do something like this. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Earlier, the former head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zagorodnyuk reported that the operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to invade the Kursk region was thoroughly planned and had been prepared for a long time.

He named the main tasks of the Ukrainian army in the invasion of the region as the distraction of units of the Russian Armed Forces from other parts of the front, the transfer of military operations to Russian territory to weaken the population’s support for the Russian authorities, as well as identifying the weak points of the Russian army and seizing the strategic initiative.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region on the morning of August 6, shelling the border town of Sudzha. Then the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supported by tanks and armored combat vehicles, attacked the Russian state border. The fighting continued in the following days. According to the Ministry of Health, 66 civilians, including nine children, were injured in the attacks over three days.