Chihuahua.- The Secretary of Public Security, Gilberto Loya, declared that the situation in Guachochi is calm, and he also highlighted the capture of five people who are apparently responsible for placing banners with threats.

Regarding the fact that one of the detainees is a former state agent, he mentioned that it is a fact that they are confirming but that they hope that these five people will soon be brought to justice.

He added that it was a confrontation between two groups of the same criminal organisation, a situation that had previously been detected in the region.