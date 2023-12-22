The Hamas attack in different parts of Israeli territory on October 7 not only triggered the invasion and massacre in the Gaza Strip that continues today but also raised the status of jihadist threat throughout Europe. Spain reinforced its alert level 4 (out of a maximum of 5) and, since then, police operations and arrests of alleged Islamist radicals have taken place. In the last two months alone, there have been 54 arrests of suspected jihadists, according to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior to which EL PAÍS has had access. This is more than in all of last year, when 46 were arrested. In total, so far this year, 77 have been detained for their alleged links to jihadism. 82% have fallen in operations carried out by the National Police and the remaining 18%, in actions of other State security forces, according to anti-terrorist sources. These figures are among the highest in recent years, only surpassed by those of 2004, when the 11-M attacks were committed and 131 suspected jihadists were arrested; and those of 2005, when there were 92 arrested.

Experts in the fight against terrorism do not hide that, although these were ongoing investigations, the fundamental factor of this new wave of arrests has been the tension caused by the war in Gaza, which has sharpened the usual prevention work of the security services and they intervene at the slightest intention to act. The same sources assure that international collaboration is another element that has contributed to raising these statistics, since information between countries “flows faster and in a more effective and coordinated manner,” they warn.

“The conflict between Israel and Palestine will be an accelerator of phenomena that have already been occurring for some time in Europe, such as radicalization processes that can lead to the commission of terrorist attacks by individual actors or the polarization of the that extremism is nurtured and that can also translate into violent incidents,” says the director of the International Observatory for Terrorism Studies, Carlos Igualada.

Since the brutal attacks of 11-M, police action against jihadism has evolved in parallel with successive legal modifications introduced to combat it. It has gone from the dismantling of cells with several members to the arrest of lone wolves and the neutralization of the potential threat that indoctrinators and disseminators of jihadist propaganda may pose (even from prisons), as well as those self-indoctrinated with radical readings of Islam or those returning from conflict zones. According to police sources, 263 residents in Spain – 64% of Moroccan origin, 15% Spanish and the rest of other nationalities – traveled mainly to Syria and Iraq. Of them, 102 died in combat, 63 returned, of which 49 did so to Spain – nine are in prison – and 40 were released. The remaining 98 combatants who left our country remain unaccounted for.

The consecutive operations in recent months confirm a growing concern about jihadist expressions and actions. Operation Miya of the National Police, carried out in two phases and with the participation of 12 countries, showed last week how international support, logistical and economic networks are already being formed, through encrypted social networks, to support specific individuals. : alleged jihadists frustrated by not having been able to access conflict zones who now decide to take action on European soil. It resulted in 13 arrests, five on Spanish soil.

The presence of minors among the latest detainees this week also marks a milestone in this period. In September, Verónica Antonieta R., a 39-year-old woman who lived in Vitoria, was arrested and accused of encouraging her four children, all under the age of 12, to become “terrorists willing to kill, die and self-immolation”, as highlighted by the National Court in a resolution. Furthermore, in November two teenagers were arrested in Palma de Mallorca and Plasencia (Cáceres) for spreading radical Islamist proclamations on video game channels frequented by young people. Last Monday, three other minors (two in the province of Madrid and another in Barcelona) had their manuals seized to make Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a powerful homemade explosive known as mother of satan. In 2022, only one minor was arrested.

In November, 14 Pakistanis were arrested, accused of allegedly being part of the structure in Spain of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical Islamist party with parliamentary representation in the Asian country that advocates implementing Islamic law and executing anyone. which he considers blasphemous. All of them have recently been expelled from Spain without waiting for them to be tried.

Among other actions in the fight against terrorism that have been carried out this year, the arrest of Yassine Kanjaa also stands out, the 25-year-old Moroccan citizen who on January 25 murdered sacristan Diego Valencia with machetes and injured four other people during a attack on two central churches in Algeciras (Cádiz), in what is the last jihadist attack committed in Spain. That month, Yolanda Martínez and Luna Fernández, the two wives of jihadists repatriated by the Spanish government from Syria with their children, were also detained upon arriving in Spain.

