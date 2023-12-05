The situation in Gaza is “getting worse with every passing minute” with intense bombings even in areas in the south of the strip such as Khan Younis or Rafah, said the local representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Rick Peeperkorn, from that Palestinian territory.

“We are seeing a huge increase in displaced people from central gaza to areas further south, many desperate people who have been in a state of shock for two months,” said the WHO representative for the Palestinian Territories in a virtual press conference for journalists accredited to the UN in Geneva.

“Statistics indicate that a child dies every 10 minutes in Gaza, and I believe we are in one of the darkest hours of humanity,” assured the expert, who also stressed that There are hardly any operational health facilities in the north of the strip since the resumption of hostilities after a week of truce.

After weeks of fighting in the Shifa Hospital in the capital of Gaza (north), the main conflict in the strip before the conflict, the WHO’s attention is now on maintaining the activity of the European Hospital in Khan Younis, but according to the head of the organization, its situation there is also limit.

“We cannot afford to lose it,” he said, given the extension of the fighting to areas of that city in southern Gaza, in which the Israeli authorities have ordered the evacuation of many areas.

Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis arrive in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

In that hospital “the emergency department is completely congested, you can hear people screaming everywhere, it’s a scene from a horror movie,” said the WHO official.

He added that the health center operates at more than double its capacity. (it treats about a thousand patients when the maximum established before the conflict was about 370).

Peeperkorn recalled that cases of respiratory diseases, diarrhea and other ailments resulting from hygiene problems and lack of food and water are already 20 or 30 times higher than normal.

A new exchange of accusations has arisen between the WHO and the Israeli authorities in the last few hours because, according to the United Nations health agency, Israel ordered it to evacuate two warehouses with medical equipment in Khan Younis, an extreme that the Israeli Government denies.

According to Peeperkorn, on Monday they were informed that they had to carry out this evacuation within 24 hours because that area of ​​​​Khan Yunis “was probably going to become an active combat zone in the coming days,” so they took the medical supplies to Rafah, further south in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian children fill their plastic jars from a water fountain in Rafah. See also Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers may have died in Ukraine, NATO estimates

This Tuesday, a spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also criticized the new Israeli evacuation orders that are also beginning to affect the south of the strip, as well as its “indifference to the women and children” of the Palestinian territory. .

“I have been able to see in hospitals in the south and north (of Gaza) that this indifference can be lethal,” said spokesman James Elder in a virtual press conference from Cairo for the press accredited to the UN in Geneva.

Skeptical of Israeli evacuation orders in central and southern areas

Gaza, assured that “after there were about 200 bombings yesterday, “The only way to have truly safe spaces in Gaza is a ceasefire.” “Only a ceasefire can save the children of Gaza,” he added.

The Unicef ​​spokesperson also assured that increasing evacuations in the southern half of the strip will worsen the already serious situation of overcrowding. and lack of hygiene in the areas where internally displaced people take refuge.

Elder explained that in some of these shelters “there is one bathroom for every 400 people, and the girls wait in lines of up to four or five hours to use it,” a situation that could even worsen if Israeli orders to evacuate areas supposedly safe.

Israeli artillery unit near the border with the Gaza Strip.

“We hoped not to see in the south the level of destruction and death that we have seen in the north, but unfortunately I have been able to witness that this can happen,” said Elder regarding the progressive extension of hostilities to the southern part of the strip.

Elder reminded Israeli authorities that the UN does not support the creation of “safe zones” if they are ordered unilaterally by one of the parties in conflict, and that adequate conditions of access to food, water, health care and accommodation must be met. Israel, on the other hand, is evacuating to “small areas of land where buildings are half destroyed, without a drop of water or a way to shelter from the rain and cold,” the spokesman lamented.

EFE