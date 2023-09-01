In the midst of a day of violence that saw two car bombs explode in the capital, Quito, Zapata said that 7 of those detained were police, adding during a press conference: “We are concerned for the safety of our officers.”

On Wednesday, hundreds of soldiers and policemen carried out a search for weapons, ammunition and explosives in Latakunga prison, one of the largest prisons in the country.

Over the course of Thursday, hypotheses abounded about the reasons for the hostage-taking in Cuenca, and the prison administration initially spoke of the hypothesis of retaliation after the intervention of the armed forces in Latacunga.

But the authorities later said that the hostage-taking was “a sign of protest against the transfer of prisoners to other prisons”.

Habitual disturbances