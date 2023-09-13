Home page World

Split

After the severe earthquake, hope of finding survivors under the rubble is dwindling. © Fernando Sánchez/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The emergency services in Morocco continue to face major challenges. The survivors are in acute distress and need food and drinking water. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected.

Rabat – In the earthquake zones of Morocco, the supply situation for traumatized survivors remains very problematic. The people, many of whom were made homeless by the quake, urgently need to be provided with food and water.

While soldiers and international helpers have recently only slowly fought their way to the destroyed villages in the Atlas Mountains, light rain is expected in the disaster areas today and tomorrow.

Most have lost everything

Even light rainfall could hamper rescue and relief efforts in the hardest-hit region in the Atlas Mountains “and also endanger residents who have been without shelter since Friday,” the Moroccan news portal Hespress reported. The weather office denied rumors of impending heavy rains.

Meanwhile, many survivors of the quake were accommodated in a tent camp run by the Moroccan Interior Ministry in Asni, south of Marrakesh. Most people here have lost everything – including their relatives. According to the latest figures from the Interior Ministry, more than 2,900 people died. So far, as of yesterday afternoon, 5,530 injuries had been counted.

Cold nights outdoors

According to information from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), around 100,000 children are affected by the disaster. Thousands of houses in the country were destroyed. As a result, many families have become homeless and have to spend the currently cold nights outdoors. The Moroccan government is under increasing pressure to accept more international aid. So far, the North African country has only accepted support from four countries. Offers from Germany have not yet been accepted either.

Teenagers watch the search for a possible survivor in the village of Imi N’Tala in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. © Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

King Mohammed VI Meanwhile, yesterday visited a hospital with injured people in Marrakesh, as reported by the MAP news agency. The 60-year-old head of state donated blood for the victims. dpa