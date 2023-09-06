The crowded Sochi airport caught on video was described with the phrase “hell in the middle of paradise”

One of the guests of the Sochi airport recorded on video the situation in the overcrowded air harbor. The video was published in @krasnodar_kray account on Instagram (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Footage shared on social media shows people crowding the airport building. At the same time, some passengers cannot go down the stairs to the lower floor due to a long queue. “The summer season is over. Tourists go home en masse, ”public administrators signed the publication.

“Not an airport, but a shopping center was arranged. On both sides there are cafes and shops, there are a lot of people, but there are no waiting places at all”, “These are all those who stood on the beach, migration”, “Sochi Airport is a separate hell among paradise”, subscribers described the situation in the air harbor with such phrases .

Earlier, a tourist who was vacationing on the Central Beach of Vityazevo in Anapa filmed it. “Of course, I am most pleased with the number of people who are now at sea. If they all come out now, it will be just a hell of a buzz, ”the Russian wrote.