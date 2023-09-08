The official opening of the stations of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line “Yakhromskaya”, “Lianozovo” and “Phystech” took place on September 7, about this in its Telegram– the channel said the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin.

The mayor specified that the waiting time for trains from Petrovsko-Razumovskaya to Fiztekh would be reduced from 2.2 to 1.6 minutes. In addition, a free shuttle was launched for MIPT students from the Fiztekh station to the university.

Earlier it was reported that the first metro station was opened at Vnukovo airport.