From: Nadia Austel

Luisa Neubauer calls on the population to join the demonstrations in Lützerath. Numerous climate activists are already arriving on Saturday.

Lützerath – Numerous climate activists arrive in Lützerath in the Rhineland. According to information from German Press Agency (dpa) they arrived this Saturday (January 7th) to join the protest movement. Shuttle buses brought them from nearby train stations to the impassable terrain. In the neighboring district of Keyenberg, several new tents were set up on a field.

Luisa Neubauer also announced that tomorrow, Sunday (January 8), in the occupied Lützerath come. There she will take part in a so-called “village walk” as part of the protest movement dpa. She had also called on the population to join the demonstration.

Protests in Lützerath – the police should evacuate the village

There is under the Rhenish Lützerath west of Cologne Coal deposits that the energy company RWE plans to mine. The village is therefore to be demolished in order to expand the opencast mine. However, the abandoned hamlet is being occupied by climate activists who are resisting the demolition.

The black-green state government of North Rhine-Westphalia recently announced that Let the police evacuate Lützerath in the middle of the month. She pointed out that in return the phase-out of coal had been brought forward by eight years to 2030.

Neubauer zu Lützerath: “The coal has to stay in the ground”

Luisa Neubauer said that the Coal phase-out 2030 is a false promise. “The climate is not protected by this, the only thing that is protected here are the profits of RWE, the operator of the largest CO2 source in Europe.” The energy supplier had argued, among other things, that the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war from Wladimir Putin was triggered, made it necessary to promote the coal. However, some experts believe that the demolition and the Coal from Lützerath not necessary to overcome the energy crisis be. “The coal has to stay in the ground,” demanded Neubauer for the Lützerath case.

“The future is renewable. That’s why we’re calling on people nationwide to go to Lützerath on January 8th,” Neubauer continued. “Society is ready to stand up for a safe and sustainable world, we will show that in Lützerath. During the village walk on Sunday and in the coming weeks.”

Police officers observe a blockade by environmental activists in front of the opencast lignite mine in Lützerath. © Fabian Strauch/dpa

Protests in Lützerath: The situation is tense #LuetzerathUnraeumbar

The situation on site is becoming increasingly tense due to the imminent evacuation. Lützerath is now fully owned by RWE, which had issued a ban on residence. Police forces have been on duty since the beginning of the week to support the energy supply company,

Initiatives on social networks called for people to take part in the resistance against the eviction using the hashtag #LuetzerathUnraeumbar. Further barricades were erected on the streets of Lützerath, among other things activists are said to have concreted gas bottles into the roadways to make them impassable. (na/dpa)