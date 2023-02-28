Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for over a year. Russia launches a new offensive. The news ticker.

Donbass: Increased Russian attacks

Increased Russian attacks Bachmut: Fierce battles on all fronts

Fierce battles on all fronts Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

KIEV/Moscow – The Ukrainian army defends Bakhmut in a battle of attrition to tie down and inflict casualties on as many Russian troops as possible. However, the Russians are not only attacking from the east. They have also worked their way north and south of the city, leaving the Ukrainians with only one clear road for a possible retreat. In addition to regular soldiers, Russia primarily uses the Wagner mercenary group in Bakhmut and aims to wear down the Ukrainians. “The enemy army is increasing the intensity of its offensive activities,” Deputy Minister Maljar wrote on Telegram. Despite heavy losses, the enemies are in the majority. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian soldiers train for trench warfare in the Dnipropetrovsk region of south-eastern Ukraine. © imago

Ukraine war: situation in Donbass critical

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed intensified Russian attacks on the frontline cities in Donbass. In addition to Bakhmut, attacks on Kupyansk, Liman, Avdiivka and Wuhledar in the east of the country were also mentioned in the General Staff situation report on Monday evening. The attacks near Avdiivka, which is close to Donetsk, and near Wuhledar were repelled. The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously reported an increase in the offensive in the Donetsk area with artillery and airstrikes.

Ukraine War: Battles for Bakhmut “Increasingly Complicated”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the fighting for the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country as “increasingly complicated”. “The enemy is destroying anything that can help hold our positions,” he said Monday in his evening video address. The Ukrainian soldiers who defended Bakhmut against the Russian attackers are “true heroes”.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Russia has been trying for months to bring Bakhmut under its control. The fighting for the city is the longest-running battle to date in the more than year-long Russian war of aggression.

According to analysts, Bakhmut is of little strategic importance – a revenue would therefore have primarily symbolic value for Moscow. Zelenskyy recently announced that the Ukrainian army would try to hold the city for as long as possible. (editorial with agencies)