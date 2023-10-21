“Land of the Leopard” opened a memorial complex dedicated to the Pope’s leopard

A memorial complex dedicated to the Far Eastern leopard of Pope Francis was opened in the Gamow cluster of the Land of the Leopard national park. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the directorate of nature reserves.

The national park said that a male Far Eastern leopard Leo 252M named Martin Fierro has been recorded in the Gamovsky cluster area of ​​the national park since 2021. “This is the first wild leopard in decades to return to this territory – after it began to be protected. He received an exotic name from his Guardian, Pope Francis, who took the spotted predator under his guardianship as part of the Guardian of the Leopard program,” says in the message.

The memorial stone is located at the place of registration of the spotted predator. The opening ceremony of the unique facility included speeches by honored guests. The head of the World Union of Old Believers Leonid Sevastyanov, the general director of the Far Eastern Leopards ANO Elena Gangalo, and the director of the Land of the Leopard Federal State Budgetary Institution Viktor Bardyuk took part in the event.