Escort Advisor pays homage to Berlusconi with an inscription on the home page

“Ciao Silvio”: is the inscription that stands out on Escort Advisor, the first escort review site in Europe, which wanted to pay homage to Berlusconi on the day of his death, which took place today, Monday 12 June.

The platform itself explained the reason for this choice through a press release released to the media. “Escort Advisor – we read – greets Silvio Berlusconi by dedicating the site’s home page to him for a few hours. Not for political sympathy or any other reason, but for the contribution he has made to the semantics of the paid sex sector in Italy”.

“If today the word ‘escort’ has entered the collective vocabulary to indicate the professionals who receive in the apartment, it is also thanks to the customs clearance of recent years born from the trials against Silvio Berlusconi”.

The press release then continues: “The word ‘escort’ in the world, including Anglo-Saxon ones, is rarely used and often has other meanings. In the jargon of the sector there is a tendency to use harsher words deriving from foul language: ‘Nuten’ in German, ‘putas’ in Spanish, ‘loft girls’ in English, for example”.

“The great resonance of the Berlusconi trials has meant that Italians have started searching Google for the word ‘escort’ without hesitation. A less offensive and more dignified word for sex workers. Probably a unique case in the world of adult dating”.

“A tribute, therefore, to a man who has publicly contributed to normalizing, even if in his own way, a sector that is still controversial today”.