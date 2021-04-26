Almost a month after the appointment of Martín Soria in place of Marcela Losardo, the new minister will defend the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Congress and Together for Change anticipated that he will not attend the plenary session. “We will not be accomplices of the destruction of the Republic “, they maintained.

In a statement, they reported that just “at the toughest moment of the pandemic” they find that “the priority of the ruling party is guarantee impunity for its former officials“.

The JxC interlock “will not be functional to an agenda absolutely oblivious to the concerns of millions of Argentines, “they insisted.

“Reforming the Public Prosecutor’s Office, approving the sanction that comes from the Senate, implies affect the independence of all prosecutors of the country and subject them to the political control of Kirchnerism, “said the text.

“We will not attend the plenary of commissions because they want to break the independence of all prosecutors of the Nation “, they denounced from the opposition.

Cristina Kirchner and Martín Soria. Photo Twitter @alefinocchiaro

The opposition referents added that they are not willing for “the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation to become the place where the Front of All intends to enshrine the impunity of the past by reforming the law that regulates the structure of the Public Ministry, and attacking the independence from all prosecutors of the Nation “.

“Affecting the independence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office means weaken the republican system of government“they insisted.

They also argued that the objective of the reform “is to end the independence of all prosecutors and displace the Procurator Eduardo Casal, who holds the position in the name of the law and exercises it independently, “they continued.

The JxC interblock will not be complicit in the destruction of the Republic.

We will not attend the committee meeting this Monday in which Kirchnerism and Minister Soria want to discuss a reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that only seeks impunity K.

Press Release 👇 pic.twitter.com/WZkMNkL5gN – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) April 26, 2021

Finally, they reported that they also reject “the terms of the call of the deputy Tahilade, who wants the national deputies to advance the questions and not be able to formulate them after the intervention of the minister. “

“This violent our fueros by trying to silence the opposition voices and set up a scene as it also distorts the very essence of Parliament, “they explained.

The text concludes with force: “It is not the moment, it is not the way, it is not the content“.

Martín Soria, Minister of Justice of the Nation.

Seeks to unlock the Attorney General’s law

With a different imprint from that of his predecessor, with the speed that Kirchnerism demanded, the current Minister of Justice will go to Congress on Monday afternoon after having held meetings with legal and prosecutors to explore an eventual agreement.

Although Together for Change ratified his rejection In principle, it will not be easy for the initiative and the ruling party to gather the votes with the rest of the blocks.

Soria will present in a plenary session of the Justice and Constitutional Affairs commissions.

