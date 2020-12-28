In the American city of Minnesota, Minneapolis, two sisters simultaneously became pregnant and gave birth on the same day. Reported by KVOA.

Ashley and Brittany Carruth learned about their pregnancies in April, when restrictions began to be introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone was joking in the spirit: something was bad, you maintained social distance from your husband,” Ashley recalls.

The women were expected to give birth in December. At the hospital they were admitted to neighboring wards. “I walked past the post of the nurse on duty, and even from there, from the other end of the corridor, you could hear them talking,” says Ashley’s husband.

One of the sisters gave birth first, the other child was born after 90 minutes. The newborn cousins ​​were named Cassius John and Zander Paul.

Earlier it was reported about twin sisters from the United States who married twin brothers and became pregnant at the same time. Both married couples live in a common home in Virginia. Genetically, their children will be both siblings and cousins.