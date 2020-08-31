Residents of the Irish city of Cork while sailing on a kayak in County Mayo met a giant hairy cyanide and filmed it. The video with the jellyfish was noticed by the Irish Mirror.

Sisters Maeve and Aoife Conway regularly go to the beach in County Mayo during their summer break. Recently, they once again came to rest and went kayaking.

While kayaking, the sisters encountered a huge jellyfish. Maeve filmed the sea creature with a GoPro camera. When the girls returned home, they realized that it was hairy cyanea, a species of jellyfish that is considered the largest in the world.

“We noticed hairy cyania, but we didn’t understand what it was until we got home and watched the shoot again. It was huge, and the tentacles were also very long, although at first I didn’t realize it, ”said Maeve.

The Irishwoman explained that she and her sister spend quite a lot of time on the water and regularly see fur seals and other unusual creatures while kayaking, but have never seen such large jellyfish before.

The dome of the hairy cyanea reaches two meters in diameter, and the tentacles extend 20 meters. A known specimen with tentacles is 36.5 meters long. Touching cyanide can cause a painful rash in a person, but will not lead to death.

Earlier it was reported that the underwater vehicle of the Schmidt Institute of Oceanology filmed a giant siphonophore belonging to the genus Apolemia. According to scientists, the diameter of its outer ring was about 15 meters, and its length could reach 50 meters and was comparable to the height of an 11-storey building.