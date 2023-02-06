Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The sisters Alondra Abigail and Edith Azucena Casas Hernándezboth 17 years old, were reported as disappeared in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The Local Search Commission in Nuevo León reported that the young women were last seen on Saturday, February 4, in the San Juan de Guadalupe neighborhood, in Monterrey.

According to the search form issued by the authorities, the young women were in each other’s company on the day of their disappearance.

lark abigail He is 1.66 meters tall, has a slim complexion, light brown complexion, dark brown eyes, straight black hair, a medium nose and a medium mouth.

While Edith Azucena He is 1.65 meters tall, has a thin complexion, fair complexion, dark brown eyes, straight black hair, a medium nose and a medium mouth.

The CLBNL asks citizens to report any information that helps to find their whereabouts by calling 81 19 90 38 73 or 81 20 33 26 65.